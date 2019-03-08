Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Hundreds of trees planted to create new woodland in Thorpe St Andrew

PUBLISHED: 15:53 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 14 March 2019

Children from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Children from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Hundreds of trees are being planted in a Thorpe St Andrew park to create a new woodland named after the queen.

Children from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodChildren from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

More than 800 trees will eventually be planted at Fitzmaurice Park on Pound Lane as part of the Queen’s Commonweath Canopy (QCC) initiative.

Thorpe St Andrew town councillors were joined by local nursery children and Broads Authority members on Thursday to plant the first 420 trees.

Town mayor John Fisher dedicated the area as the Queen Elizabeth II woods.

He said: “Within years, these trees will be home to diverse species of wildlife, and the colour they provide will further enhance the area.

Children from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodChildren from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“This planting is special as the first of many which will complete this canopy and ensure renewal of trees within the community continues.

“I am grateful to our community partners, the Broads Authority and Lime Tree Day Nursery for taking us up on our invitation and planting trees to the benefit of our community.”

A further 30 “instant impact” ironwood and maple trees were planted along the access roads to the park.

The trees were gifted to Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith as part of the canopy initiative which aims to preserve and create forests.

The Broads Authority, Council Representatives and children from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Broads Authority, Council Representatives and children from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The town council has been awarded a further 420 trees from the Woodland Trust to be planted later this year.

Speaking ahead of the planting, MP Ms Smith said: “I nominated Thorpe St Andrew Town Council to receive their QCC tress, which were planted at Fitzmaurice Park.

“Protecting our environment is one of my key priorities, and so I am glad the five trees I helped to plant, will be joining a set in Thorpe St Andrew totalling more than 450.

“These trees not only mark a key milestone in the Queen’s life, but they are helping to improve our local environment.

Children from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodChildren from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hadyn Thirtle, chair of the Broads Authority said: “Thorpe St Andrew Town Council should be congratulated on this wonderful initiative and the Broads Authority is delighted to provide some support today.

“The creation of this woodland will create a valuable habitat for wildlife, a visual treat for residents and a fitting celebration of Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hundreds of employees made redundant following collapse of fundraising firm

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Duo give Norwich verdicton UK tour of every Good Beer Guide pub

Tom Irvin and Simon Everitt visit The White Lion pub on a tour of all the Good Beer Guide pubs in the UK Credit: Bernard Everitt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists