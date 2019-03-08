Hundreds of trees planted to create new woodland in Thorpe St Andrew

Children from Lime Tree Day Nursery planting trees in Fitzmaurice Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Hundreds of trees are being planted in a Thorpe St Andrew park to create a new woodland named after the queen.

More than 800 trees will eventually be planted at Fitzmaurice Park on Pound Lane as part of the Queen’s Commonweath Canopy (QCC) initiative.

Thorpe St Andrew town councillors were joined by local nursery children and Broads Authority members on Thursday to plant the first 420 trees.

Town mayor John Fisher dedicated the area as the Queen Elizabeth II woods.

He said: “Within years, these trees will be home to diverse species of wildlife, and the colour they provide will further enhance the area.

“This planting is special as the first of many which will complete this canopy and ensure renewal of trees within the community continues.

“I am grateful to our community partners, the Broads Authority and Lime Tree Day Nursery for taking us up on our invitation and planting trees to the benefit of our community.”

A further 30 “instant impact” ironwood and maple trees were planted along the access roads to the park.

The trees were gifted to Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith as part of the canopy initiative which aims to preserve and create forests.

The town council has been awarded a further 420 trees from the Woodland Trust to be planted later this year.

Speaking ahead of the planting, MP Ms Smith said: “I nominated Thorpe St Andrew Town Council to receive their QCC tress, which were planted at Fitzmaurice Park.

“Protecting our environment is one of my key priorities, and so I am glad the five trees I helped to plant, will be joining a set in Thorpe St Andrew totalling more than 450.

“These trees not only mark a key milestone in the Queen’s life, but they are helping to improve our local environment.

Hadyn Thirtle, chair of the Broads Authority said: “Thorpe St Andrew Town Council should be congratulated on this wonderful initiative and the Broads Authority is delighted to provide some support today.

“The creation of this woodland will create a valuable habitat for wildlife, a visual treat for residents and a fitting celebration of Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.”