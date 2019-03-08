Search

Fitting fundraiser takes place to remember former Cinema City manager

PUBLISHED: 11:40 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 14 June 2019

L0395 Kingsley Canham at Cinema City Archant 1997

L0395 Kingsley Canham at Cinema City Archant 1997

Archant

A city cinema is holding a charity screening to remember a true champion of film.

Kingsley Canham who worked as a programmer at Cinema City in Norwich. Picture: James BassKingsley Canham who worked as a programmer at Cinema City in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

All profits from the screening in Picturehouse will be donated to Alzheimer's Research UK in memory of former Cinema City manager and programmer, Kingsley Canham.

Mr Canham, who died in July 2018, was originally from South Africa and moved to London at the age of 18. He became a dedicated member of the BFI National Film Theatre.

Deborah Allison, senior programmer for Picturehouse Cinemas, worked with Mr Canham for many years and said: "Kingsley's contributions to Cinema City were immense. We're delighted to be partnering with his family to celebrate his life and legacy with a truly fantastic film."

Kingsley Canham was manager and programmer at Cinema City in Norwich between 1979 and 2002. Photo: ArchantKingsley Canham was manager and programmer at Cinema City in Norwich between 1979 and 2002. Photo: Archant

Kingsley son, Chris Canham said: "There was much deliberation over choice of film. However, STOP MAKING SENSE (1984) is a film that the family remember him screening on its initial run."

The screening will take place on Saturday, July 6 at 6.15pm and tickets can be bought by calling 0871 9025747.

