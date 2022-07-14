Fishermen rescued after engine failure caused boat to run aground

Wells RNLI were called to assist the crew of a fishing boat which had ran aground after an engine failure - Credit: Wells RNLI

Wells RNLI was called to help two fishermen whose boat had run into shallow water after an engine failure.

The north Norfolk lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard at 10.25pm on July 13 to assist the 10m long fishing vessel with two people on board.

It was experiencing engine problems on passage from Brightlingsea to Grimsby and this caused it to run aground to the east of Wells Harbour.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 10.52pm to meet with the vessel.

The crew established that it was "hard aground on the sandy beach" and that a tow was needed.

Wells RNLI were called to assist the crew of a fishing boat which had ran aground after an engine failure - Credit: Wells RNLI

Preparations were then made for the re-floating of the vessel on the next incoming tide.

With the fishing boat and crew in a safe position, the inshore lifeboat left the scene at 11.45pm and returned to the boathouse.

The crews then returned in the early hours of Thursday.

The all-weather lifeboat left Wells boathouse at 3.15am and then took off from the low water launch site in Holkham Bay at 3.50am.

The inshore lifeboat launched outside the boathouse on the flood tide at 3.55am.

With favourable weather conditions and very little swell, the inshore lifeboat was able to tow the fishing vessel into deeper water, where the tow was passed to the all-weather lifeboat crew.

The fishing vessel was returned to the safety of the outer harbour at 5.30am.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: "We are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to assist anyone who may be in danger from the sea.

"After assessing the situation, the decision to tow the fishing boat into port was the safest thing to do for the crew on board; I am happy with the outcome."