Fisherman rescued after boat engine fails

The Wells all weather lifeboat was called on Sunday, September 13 at 5.45pm by Humber Coastguard to help a ten-metre fishing boat.

A fisherman whose boat engine failed while at sea was rescued by a lifeboat crew.

The Wells all-weather lifeboat was called on Sunday, September 13 at 5.45pm by Humber Coastguard to help a 10-metre fishing boat.

The boat, which had one person on board had suffered a main engine failure, which the crew member had tried to repair. In doing so had aggravated a pre-existing medical condition.

The crew member had managed to drop anchor south of Docking Shoal, about 12 miles north-west of the lifeboat station.

The lifeboat launched outside the boathouse with a crew of six at 6pm and reached the boat at 6.40pm.

No medical assistance was required but before the tow could start, the lifeboat crew had to clear the vessel’s anchor which had become entangled in some fishing gear.

After reaching the shore it was decided to tow the vessel back to safe water close to the harbour entrance and anchor it overnight. The fishing boat was safely anchored in the approaches to Wells harbour.

Satisfied that no further assistance was required, the boat was back on station, sanitised, refuelled and ready again for service at 10.30pm.