Bomb disposal team called after fisherman pulls ammunition from river
PUBLISHED: 15:13 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 31 October 2020
Archant
Bomb disposal experts were called in after a magnet fisherman pulled ammunition from a river.
Police were alerted at around 9.30am on Saturday (October 31) morning by the fisherman, who made the find in a channel of river off Thornham Road, Methwold.
The area was cordoned off by officers and a bomb disposal unit was called in to assist.
According to a police spokesman, the team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) identified the ammunition as a “small target charge”.
It was then safely disposed of using a controlled explosion and the scene was considered safe by around 1pm.
King’s Lynn police tweeted to say there were “no suspicious circumstances”.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.