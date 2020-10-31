Bomb disposal team called after fisherman pulls ammunition from river

Bomb disposal experts were called in after a magnet fisherman pulled ammunition from a river.

Police were alerted at around 9.30am on Saturday (October 31) morning by the fisherman, who made the find in a channel of river off Thornham Road, Methwold.

The area was cordoned off by officers and a bomb disposal unit was called in to assist.

According to a police spokesman, the team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) identified the ammunition as a “small target charge”.

It was then safely disposed of using a controlled explosion and the scene was considered safe by around 1pm.

King’s Lynn police tweeted to say there were “no suspicious circumstances”.