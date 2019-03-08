Town and district councils show support for Bungay's Fisher Theatre

A theatre's fundraising campaign has been backed by a town's newly elected mayor and district councillor.

The Fisher Theatre launched their bid to raise £150,000 to secure the ownership of the theatre earlier this year.

Bungay mayor Sue Collins and re-elected East Suffolk Councillor David Ritchie have now backed the campaign, with Mrs Collins calling the decision a "no-brainer."

Sandra Selwyn, representing the Fisher Theatre, thanked the pair for their support and confirmed £20,000 has been raised already, with many other fundraising events planned throughout the year.

As well as the various fundraisers, some performers with close ties to the town have pledged their time for free.

Actress Miriam Margolyes and poet Luke Wright will donate all proceeds from their shows to aid the campaign.

Earlier this year, film director Richard Curtis and wife Emma Freud donated £1,000 to the fund.

The campaign has also gained the attention of major organisations, including Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, and Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Opera House.