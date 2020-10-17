Video

Lifeboat station’s chefs push for fundraising fish suppers

Kharn Brown, left, and Reis Khalil, both chefs and RNLI Cromer Lifeboat crew members, are encouraging people to support them by signing up to host a fish supper this October, with donations being made in support of the lifesaving charity. Image: RNLI/Jim Rice Archant

Two chefs who spend their spare time saving lives at sea are calling on people to host fish suppers to keep our lifeboat service afloat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kharn Brown, left, and Reis Khalil, both chefs and RNLI Cromer Lifeboat crew members, are encouraging people to support them by signing up to host a fish supper this October, with donations being made in support of the lifesaving charity. Image: RNLI/Jim Rice Kharn Brown, left, and Reis Khalil, both chefs and RNLI Cromer Lifeboat crew members, are encouraging people to support them by signing up to host a fish supper this October, with donations being made in support of the lifesaving charity. Image: RNLI/Jim Rice

Reis Khalil and Kharn Brown, both members of the Cromer RNLI’s lifeboat crew, said the charity needed the public’s support now more than ever, as the Covid-19 pandemic had taken its toll on its income.

Mr Khalil said they were grateful for everything the public could do to help.

He said: “For me, cooking and volunteering on the lifeboat have always gone hand in hand.

“My first job, aged 16, was working for chef Paul Jeffries, who was Cromer Lifeboat’s second mechanic at the time.

Reis Khalil, left, and Kharn Brown, both chefs and RNLI Cromer Lifeboat crew members, are encouraging people to support them by signing up to host a fish supper this October, with donations being made in support of the lifesaving charity. Image: RNLI/Jim Rice Reis Khalil, left, and Kharn Brown, both chefs and RNLI Cromer Lifeboat crew members, are encouraging people to support them by signing up to host a fish supper this October, with donations being made in support of the lifesaving charity. Image: RNLI/Jim Rice

“He always told such great stories of the old days – that inspired me to join the RNLI.”

Mr Khalil has been an RNLI volunteer for five years, crewing the station’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats, and serving as mechanic for the inshore boat.

His day job is head chef at The Grove in Cromer, where he has recently been joined by fellow chef Mr Brown, who also volunteers with the lifeboat.

Richard Graveling, partner at The Grove, said: “We’ve supported Cromer RNLI as a family and at the hotel for a long time now – helping Reis and Kharn to volunteer on the crew is another way we can do that.

Kharn Brown, left, and Reis Khalil, both chefs and RNLI Cromer Lifeboat crew members, are encouraging people to support them by signing up to host a fish supper this October, with donations being made in support of the lifesaving charity. Image: RNLI/Jim Rice Kharn Brown, left, and Reis Khalil, both chefs and RNLI Cromer Lifeboat crew members, are encouraging people to support them by signing up to host a fish supper this October, with donations being made in support of the lifesaving charity. Image: RNLI/Jim Rice

“We’re looking forward to showing off our new facilities and hopefully raising some money for the charity along the way.

“Both lads have had to leave us mid-shift on a few occasions, but always for good reasons – and dinner always gets served.”

Mr Brown added: “We’re really lucky that Richard and the team at the Grove are so understanding.

“Usually only one of us leaves work if the pager goes off, so we’ve started playing ‘rock, paper, scissors’ to decide who stays and who goes.”

Mr Graveling said The Grove was to launch its new al fresco dining facilities later this year, and it was hoped the opening night would double as a fundraiser for the fish supper campaign.

To sign up to host a fundraising fish supper, and to find recipes from top celebrity chefs, visit rnli.org/fish-supper.