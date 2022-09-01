Pensioner slams 'mindless hooligans' who killed fish in seaside fountain

Brian Payne fed the fish in the fountain at Hunstanton for more than 20 years before they were killed by a vandal who poured washing up liquid into their pool - Credit: Chris Bishop

A pensioner has slammed vandals who killed the fish he had been feeding for more than 20 years.

Brian Payne, 89, visited the fountain in the Esplanade Gardens in Hunstanton in all weathers twice a day to tend the goldfish living in its pool.

Over the weekend washing up liquid was poured into the water and by Sunday morning more than 100 fish had been poisoned and died.

"Mindless hooligans, that's what I call them," said Mr Payne, who lives on nearby Northgate. "They took washing up liquid down with them, they knew what they were going to do, they were ignorant that there were fish in the pond."

Brian Payne beside the fountain on the seafront at Hunstanton where he fed the fish for more than 20 years - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Payne, a retired estimator with a timber firm, began feeding the fish around 25 years ago. He noticed the creatures, which are believed to have been put in the fountain by people filling in a garden pond, when he helped to weed the nearby gardens.

"People weren't looking after them so I bought some proper fish food for them," he said. "I used to feed them twice a day."

Mr Payne was one of the first on the scene after the fountain was vandalised, when he walked down on Sunday morning to feed the fish with the aid of his walking frame.

"There was a tremendous amount of foam," he said. "It was everywhere, it was all over the place."

Residents and holidaymakers helped clear up the fountain, but it was too late for the fish.

Brian Payne was one of the first on the scene after washing up liquid was poured into the fountain, killing more than 100 fish - Credit: Chris Bishop

Some 132 goldfish and shubunkins were recovered from the water, including specimens up to 8ins long.

Mr Payne said he did not plan to reintroduce fish to the fountain.

"I've reached the age when I've got to give up," he said.

The fountain, built around 100 years ago, is managed by West Norfolk Council.

One of its grounds staff described the attack as "a senseless crime".

The water has been pumped clear but the fountain has not been switched back on.



