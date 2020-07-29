Search

Advanced search

Rail bosses confident teething problems are behind them as new trains hit milestone

PUBLISHED: 13:37 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 29 July 2020

Greater Anglia managing director, Jamie Burles, with a new Stadler bimode train at Lowestoft earlier this year. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia managing director, Jamie Burles, with a new Stadler bimode train at Lowestoft earlier this year. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

Problems including a near miss in which two cars were almost hit at a level crossing have beset the first year’s operation of Greater Anglia’s new trains.

But now that 12 months have passed since the first bi-mode trains entered service, rail bosses are confident things are running in the right direction.

The first of the new trains was introduced on rural services at the end of July last year and were gradually introduced on all non-electric lines over the following six months.

However during the autumn, especially during the leaf-fall season, there were major problems as the new trains had to be checked for safety between November and January and timetables were thrown into chaos following an incident at a level crossing at Thorpe End on the Sheringham line.

On that occasion the gates opened as a train approached and there was a very near miss as a car crossed in front of the train. Following that, sensors on the lines and the trains had to be checked – leading to slower trains and cancellations for several weeks.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

Direct services from Ipswich to Peterborough were suspended over several weeks – although eventually engineers said it was not the new trains that were the cause of the problem that had led to the issue in Norfolk.

During the lockdown problems with the software on the trains have been ironed out and for the last three months punctuality figures have mostly been between 93pc and 99pc on routes where the new Stadler trains are running.

Greater Anglia’s managing director, Jamie Burles, said: “We’re really pleased with the positive customer reaction to our new bi-mode trains.

“This has been a major project, but my team has kept up a relentless focus on bringing our fantastic new trains into service and providing a better service for customers across the region.

“I am really proud of their hard work and dedication to transforming rail travel for people in East Anglia and the passenger feedback has shown just how much the new trains are appreciated.

“We look forward to welcoming people back on board our more comfortable, quieter, more reliable and environmentally friendly services, now that travel advice has changed and everyone can take the train again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

‘Beware of dog nappers’ - Spate of thefts prompts warning over organised criminals

A sign has gone up in Hethersett urging pet owners to be wary of dog nappers. PIC: David Powles.

First look at millionaire mansion for sale with swimming pool, hot tub and cottage

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define