News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

First look at Princess Diana film shot in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:41 AM August 27, 2021   
Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall

Fans can get a first look at a new film about Princess Diana, based and filmed in Norfolk, after its first trailer was released.

The film, named 'Spencer', is set to be released on November 5 and will star Kristen Stewart in scenes shot in Hunstanton, Shropham and Old Hunstanton.

Kristen Stewart (left) and Sally Hawkins on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart (left) and Sally Hawkins on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall

Spencer focuses on the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham, in 1991, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over.

A scene was shot at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Shropham, which is intended to replicate the Royal Family's visits to church on the Sandringham Estate.

Dozens of cars were parked at Shropham Village Hall for the filming of 'Spencer'

Dozens of cars were parked at Shropham Village Hall for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Archant

Dozens of extras have been hired for a crowd scene, suggesting a recreation of Christmas Day, when well-wishers traditionally greet the royals as they walk to morning service.

Another scene was shot on Hunstanton beach where it was rumoured the princess regularly visited. 

You may also want to watch:

Hunstanton News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
hay bales on ndr

Norwich Live | Updated

NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Craig David performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television

'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

Food and Drink

Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon