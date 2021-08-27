First look at Princess Diana film shot in Norfolk

Video

Published: 7:41 AM August 27, 2021

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall

Fans can get a first look at a new film about Princess Diana, based and filmed in Norfolk, after its first trailer was released.

The film, named 'Spencer', is set to be released on November 5 and will star Kristen Stewart in scenes shot in Hunstanton, Shropham and Old Hunstanton.

Kristen Stewart (left) and Sally Hawkins on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall

Spencer focuses on the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham, in 1991, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over.

A scene was shot at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Shropham, which is intended to replicate the Royal Family's visits to church on the Sandringham Estate.

Dozens of cars were parked at Shropham Village Hall for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Archant

Dozens of extras have been hired for a crowd scene, suggesting a recreation of Christmas Day, when well-wishers traditionally greet the royals as they walk to morning service.

Another scene was shot on Hunstanton beach where it was rumoured the princess regularly visited.