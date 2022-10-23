King Charles III visits Sandringham for first time since Queen's death

King Charles III has visited Sandringham for the first time since his mother's death last month - Credit: PA

King Charles III has visited Sandringham for the first time since his mother's death in September.

The monarch was spotted heading to Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate, amid heavy downpours.

Since the Queen's death last month, the King has spent much of his time at Balmoral and Buckingham Palace, in between fulfilling a number of royal engagements.

He arrived at the Norfolk estate on Thursday, on the same day Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister.

The status of Sandringham has been in question since the Queen's death. Earlier this month, fears were raised the King could be winding down his late mother's Norfolk racing operation at the estate, after a number of horses went on sale.

Almost a third of the late monarch's 37 horses currently racing are for sale.

This includes the two-year-old Love Affairs, the Queen's last winner, who came home first in a fillies' handicap at Goodwood on September 6, two days before Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.