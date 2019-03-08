Search

Norfolk medical emergency charity appoints holiday resort boss as patron

PUBLISHED: 15:57 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 28 August 2019

Archant

A Norfolk medical emergency charity has appointed the boss of a coastal holiday resort as their patron.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), a charity providing expert help at life-threatening medical emergencies, has appointed Potters Resort owner John Potter, as its new patron.

Mr Potter will support and raise awareness of the work the team of paramedics, doctors and NARS first responders do to support the ambulance service.

Mr Potter became aware of the charity through his role as founder of the Potters Friends Foundation, a company founded in memory of Brian Potter MBE, who presented NARS with a £10,000 donation last year for a new first responder vehicle - which has already responded to more then 750 999 calls.

Mr Potter said: "I'm very honoured to be asked to help these fantastic people champion and raise awareness of the valuable work they do in saving lives across the county.

"They receive zero government funding and this growing team of highly qualified critical care paramedics and off duty doctors alongside their first responders literally volunteer in their own time to save lives - in addition to the good work they do in their full-time jobs.

"They truly are inspiring examples of modern day heroes coming to our rescue every day.

"These heroes obviously need expensive equipment to do their life-saving work and we want to equip and train more heroes so we can be there in a moment's notice to help you or your loved ones in their critical moment of need across Norfolk.

"If you, or as a company, would like to help either through giving time or providing services, though donations or choosing NARS for a charity event - it would be amazing and please do get in touch with myself or through the NARS website."

NARS Chairman, critical care paramedic Chris Neil, who asked John to be patron, added: "We are thrilled that John has agreed to be our patron and support us at an advisory level, and we know that his knowledge will really help us continue to grow, highlight the work that we do and support our future vision.

"With all the support that John has already given us in providing us with a car to allow us to offer even more coverage and assist in saving lives, he was the natural choice to be named as our first Patron and we are delighted that he has agreed to take on the role."

-For more information on NARS or Potters Friends Foundation visit the NARS website or the Potters Friends Foundation website.

