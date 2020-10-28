Town’s first responder group to reform

A town’s community first responder team are reforming to encourage more volunteers.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) is holding an event to mark the reforming of a group of community first responders (CFRs) in Wells.

The socially distanced event takes place from 10am to 4pm at The Maltings, Quayside, in the north Norfolk seaside town on Saturday, October 31.

CFRs are volunteers who work alongside colleagues from the ambulance service and respond to situations within their local community where the ambulance may take longer to arrive than the critical first few minutes following a 999 call.

Andrew Barlow, community response manager at EEAST, said: “CFRs provide a really valuable service within their local communities, ensuring that patients receive the care they need as quickly as possible. In certain situations, a CFR being on scene first can mean the difference between life and death.

“The reforming of this group in Wells will hopefully increase awareness of this vital role and increase our numbers of volunteers who come from all walks of life but all with the desire to help their community.”