Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Baby Sussex's first photocall expected today

PUBLISHED: 08:17 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 08 May 2019

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to a baby boy two days ago Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to a baby boy two days ago Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/PA Wire

The world will catch its first glimpse of the newborn son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex later today when the two-day-old boy attends his first photocall.

The Duke of Sussex speaking at Windsor Castle in Berkshire after the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz Picture: Steve Parsons/PA WireThe Duke of Sussex speaking at Windsor Castle in Berkshire after the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Harry and Meghan have been enjoying the experience of being new parents at their Frogmore Cottage home near the Queen's Windsor Castle residence.

And now they plan to show off the baby that has changed their lives forever although it is not yet known if the couple have settled on a name for their baby son.

MORE - what will Baby Sussex be called?

The London Eye turns red, white and blue in honour of the birth of a baby boy to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireThe London Eye turns red, white and blue in honour of the birth of a baby boy to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Family members spoke about the joy of the new arrival with the Duke of Cambridge saying on Tuesday he was "obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down".

He added: "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

Harry was at his wife's side during the birth on Monday and he later confessed he had only had a few hours' sleep, suggesting Meghan had spent much of the night in labour.

You may also want to watch:

Kate revealed they had no clues about the baby's name but were eager to see the Sussexes and their new arrival.

She said: "As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best.

"These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

Baby Sussex arrived at 5.26am on Monday, weighing 7lb 3oz, and is thought to have been born at Frogmore Cottage, but there are some reports claiming the baby was delivered in a London hospital.

The Prince of Wales has also spoken publicly for the first time about the birth, saying he was "delighted" at arrival of his latest grandchild.

During an official visit to Germany with the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles said on Tuesday: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

Harry's grandmother the Queen accepted the congratulations of a Windsor Castle guest who asked: "Life is good for Your Majesty?"

The Queen, who was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, was hosting a lunch on Tuesday for members of the Order of Merit and smiling said in reply "yes, thank you".

The infant is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the royal family in centuries and is a reflection of modern Britain with its culturally diverse population.

Alexander and Spencer are the new favourite names for the infant with many of the bookies after the long-term pick Arthur was dethroned in a flurry of betting.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

Bignold Primary School in Norwich is one of the city's most oversubscribed schools for the 2019/20 intake. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Eight illegal fishermen ordered to pay £4,700 in fines and costs

People caught fishing illegally in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire have been ordered to pay more than £4,700 in fines and costs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

Bignold Primary School in Norwich is one of the city's most oversubscribed schools for the 2019/20 intake. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver reveals how he had to take the wheel when Norwich City promotion bus broke down

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus being driven by Don Grunbaum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chef’s miraculous recovery after slicing through arm in horrific chainsaw incident

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists