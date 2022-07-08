Dinosaur hunters waste no time in completing T.rex trail

Kim Dyer and Nick Wilson were the first person to visit every single GoGo T-rex in Norwich - Credit: Break/Kim Dyer

It took fewer than 48 hours for all 55 T.rex sculptures on the GoGoDiscover trail to be ticked off by an eager couple following the arrival of the dinosaurs in Norwich.

Kim Dyer, who lives in the city, and her partner Nick, saw them all in one expedition the day after the trail was officially launched on Monday, July 27.

Kim Dyer and partner Nick Wilson with T.rex number six of the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail, the Golden King, at Chantry Place shopping centre - Credit: Submitted

Completing their search in four hours, Ms Dyer said: “We both had the day off so we thought we’d give it a go.

“We found all the Dragons and Hares from previous trails, and being big dinosaur fans we got all the [mini] T.rex sculptures last year so, of course, we had to do it again this year, although I’m really surprised to hear that we were first to find them all.

“All the sculptures are incredible and it’s great fun seeing all the amazing designs with each one different to the next. My favourite has to be Big Teeth and a Bigger Heart on Fye Bridge. It has a really simple design, but it's so eye-grabbing!”

Kim Dyer chose T.rex 42, Big Teeth and a Bigger Heart, on Fye Bridge, as her favourite sculpture of the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail in Norwich - Credit: Break

To make sure they didn’t miss one, they tracked the T.rex down in numerical order and logged them on the new GoGoDiscover app, whilst also documenting each dinosaur on Ms Dyer’s Twitter profile, which she hopes will help get more people out to enjoy the prehistoric trail and support Break.

She’s already got friends and family geared up to hunt down the Jurassic beasts and she’s hoping to be able to go and find some of the 24 Steppe mammoths that are located across Norfolk.

“It’s fantastic to see people out there enjoying the trail already,” said GoGoDiscover project manager Peter Marron. “Finding them all in four hours is a fantastic achievement and shows how easy it is to get involved with the trail.

“We can’t wait for mammoth explorers and T.rex hunters of all ages to see our artist’s show-stopping designs and enjoy a great day out visiting them all - while at the same time raising much-needed funds to make life better for young adults leaving care.”

Running until Saturday, September 10, the trail is delivered by East Anglian charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art, with Norwich BID, Chantry Place and ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure as presenting partners.

See break-charity.org for full details or to make a donation.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant

THE EDP’S NEW HOVETON HACK

Among the 24 Steppe mammoths featuring on the GoGoDiscover trail this year is Mae, the sculpture sponsored by the Eastern Daily Press.

Mae was designed by 16-year-old EDP competition winner Mae Sullivan, from Norwich, whose design was selected as the winner by editor David Powles and the GoGoDiscover project team.

Inspired by the Norfolk Broads, coast and wildlife, the teen’s design was then brought to life by artist Alex Egan.

The mammoth is on plinth 74 of the trail, in Granary Staithe in Hoveton, and was catching the eye of plenty of day-trippers while they enjoyed their fish and chips, as our photographer Sonya Duncan checked in on Mae.

You can also find mammoths in locations including King’s Lynn, Dereham, Wymondham, Cromer and Great Yarmouth.

Download the GoGoDiscover app to your mobile device for £1.79 to support local charity Break and access trail maps and full details, or purchase a map for a suggested donation of £1 from The Forum, The Royal Arcade, Jarrold and Break retail shops across the county.

Mae the Mammoth, sponsored by the EDP, was being admired by Debbie and Ben Forder as they visited Hoveton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

CAN YOU COLLECT THEM ALL?

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is also on sale now, with 78 stickers to collect including 12 special shiny stickers.

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and trail maps. The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers, or online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant



