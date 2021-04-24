News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First event for Norfolk Day 2021 officially announced

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:30 AM April 24, 2021   
Runners are set to take part in the 2020 Norfolk Day virtual challenge.. Photo: Melanie Sturman

A virtual 5k and 10k challenge is the first event to be organised for Norfolk Day 2021 - Credit: Melanie Sturman

The first event for Norfolk Day 2021 has been announced - and it’s one that will get you reaching for your trainers! 

Hosted by Thetford Running Events, a virtual 5k and 10k challenge will be taking place the weekend before the big day in July. 

This will be the third year Melanie Sturman has helped to organise the event. Last year, more than 200 people signed up to take part.

Nurse and marathon runner, Melanie Sturman, has raised nearly £7,000 throughout the pandemic after o

Melanie Sturman has organised a virtual 5k and 10k challenge for Norfolk Day 2021 - Credit: Melanie Sturman

Ms Sturman, 50, of Rowan Close, Thetford, was the first person to announce a Norfolk Day 2021 event.

She said: “Norfolk Day is always one of the year's highlights for me.

“Due to the covid pandemic, I needed to start the process of ordering our medals earlier but it was a surprise to find out I was the first person to announce an event. It is really lovely to be the first and I am always proud to be part of the day.

You may also want to watch:

"I was born in Norfolk and as a county, it has a lot to offer; Some of the best beaches, a beautiful city, some wonderful nature reserves, fabulous walks, and very friendly people. Having a day to celebrate our county is a unique way of showing off our county to the best and getting people involved.”  

In 2019, Ms Sturman and her fiancé, Richard Furness, hosted the inaugural 10k event to celebrate the day and in 2020 the event was made virtual due to the pandemic.

Purchase a Norfolk Day celebration pack at the EDP tea tent at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019

Norfolk Day logo - Credit: Archant

Runners and walkers can take part in either a 5k or 10k route, and share their photos as evidence through Thetford Running Events website or Facebook page, or the Thetford Runners and Walkers Facebook group. In return, participants will be sent out a bespoke-designed medal.    

She added: “We have people who have lived in Norfolk but moved away. One of this year’s participants, who used to live in Thetford, is now living in America and is taking part." 

This year, the event is raising money for the charity Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

- Norfolk Day takes place on Tuesday, July 27.

- The Norfolk Day 2021 Virtual 5k and 10k challenge takes place on July 24 and 25. Visit thetfordrunning.co.uk  for more information and to sign up.

Norfolk Day
Norfolk
Thetford News
East Norfolk News

