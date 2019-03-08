Search

First look at what new former Mercy nightclub development could look like

PUBLISHED: 16:53 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 05 August 2019

An illustration of what the plans for the former Mercy nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road, could look like. Photo: SMG Architects/Estateducation

Archant

Illustrations have provided a glimpse at what the redeveloped Mercy nightclub building could look like.

A planning application has been lodged with Norwich City Council to turn the building on Prince of Wales Road into 49 homes, and rename it Regents Place.

It would see fourth and fifth floors added to make way for new penthouses - known as the Alexandra Mansions

Penthouses - and a gym, cinema room, pool table room, storage and parking included for residents.

Office space and a coffee shop would be opened on the ground floor.

The site, which was the city's longest-running cinema before it became Mercy in 2003, has remained empty since the nightclub closed in 2018.

The bid has been submitted by Estateducation and the illustrations created by SMG Architects.

Planning papers online say the proposal is "keen to reinvent the concept of a high rise development" and there are plans for solar panels on the roof where possible.

And they say the area outside the building is "intended to be improved by planting and seating areas".

