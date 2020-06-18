Search

How to watch UK’s first light from home as popular festival moves online

PUBLISHED: 14:53 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 18 June 2020

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A major festival celebrating Lowestoft’s unique views will return online this weekend.

The First Light Festival – a 24-hour, multi-arts and science festival – was due to return to Lowestoft’s south beach in June this year following the success of the inaugural event in 2019.

A range of activities will be held throughout the festival’s 24-hour period, including a live stream of the sunrise at 4.15am on Sunday morning from Lowestoft’s South Beach.

The festival was due to be held this weekend, June 20 and 21, but was postponed in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first festival was held in 2019 on Lowestoft’s south beach, Kensington Gardens and promenades during June’s midsummer solstice, drawing around 30,000 visitors from around the country, as well as boosting the local economy by around £900,000.

Former Kirkley High School pupil and award-winning writer, producer and percussionist Nathan X will be streaming at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The music DJ is set to sign with a leading record label to release his debut single.

At 3.15pm on Saturday, Harriet Mackenzie, from Kosmos, will be performing ‘Meditation’ by Massanet in an effort to transport viewers to the beach, enjoy memories of First Light by the sea and look forward to 2021.

On Saturday evening, Lowestoft folk royalty John Ward will be performing alongside Lynne Ward at 7.30pm.

Internationally renowned violinists Clio Gould and Jonathan Morton will be performing Appalachia Waltz by Mark O’Connor at 4.52am on Sunday morning.

Noise of Art’s European new music platform, Music Sans Frontier will feature DJ Ben Osborne, with the Suffolk-based DJ performing alongside two Czech DJs for three live broadcasts between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday - two from Prague and one from Suffolk.

Earlier this month, organisers held a banner design competition, inspired by the festival’s imagery and themes, with the winning design to be displayed around the festival site in 2021.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, June 20.

The First Light at Home Festival can be viewed on the festival’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/firstlightlowestoft

