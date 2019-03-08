Search

Stage is set for exciting new First Light Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:28 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 20 June 2019

The stage is set as preparations gear up for the First Light Festival. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

The stage is set as a town looks forward to an exciting new festival.

There's something for everyone being showcased this weekend at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft.

Last minute preparations are continuing on Lowestoft's South Beach and surrounding areas around Kensington Gardens as the brand new free 24-hour multi-arts festival celebrates Lowestoft as the most easterly town.

With live music, dance, theatre, workshops, children's activities and well-being classes on offer throughout the 24 hours, fun for all the family is guaranteed as hundreds of events and activities feature.

From live music on the beach and late-night DJ sets to astronomy talks, poetry workshops, yoga, dance classes, short films, sports, beach yoga, therapies, massage and much more - these all feature in the festival as it begins at noon on Saturday, June 22 and runs continuously through until noon on Sunday, June 23.

Celebrated tabla player and Mercury-award winning musician Talvin Singh will open the festival with a percussive performance that sets the 24-hour clock of First Light beating at 12.15pm on Saturday.

He will return to the stage at sunrise to greet the dawn (4am), with a re-worked performance of his renowned and evocative piece 'Light'.

BBC 6 Music radio presenter and international club DJ Gilles Peterson hits the Sunlight Stage on Saturday from 9.30pm to 11.30pm.

In Kensington Gardens there will be a fascinating line up of talks, theatre, improv and comedy as 'Interstellar Ideas on the Green' takes centre stage.

And family fun can be had in the Cosmic Pirates tent as hands-on activities are showcased in the tipis, boat and on the sand.

To see what else is happening at the First Light Festival visit firstlightlowestoft.com/whats-on/

