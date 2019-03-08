Search

Natural History Museum on the bill for 24-hour festival

PUBLISHED: 12:02 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 07 May 2019

Scientists from the Natural History Museum have been added to the line-up at the First Light Festival. Picture: Contributed by The Natural History Muesum

© The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London

Scientists have joined the line-up for the 24 hour First Light Festival, which will take place next month.

The multi-arts, sports, food and drink festival on Lowestoft's south beach announced scientists from the Natural History Museum will host interactive stations and talks at the event.

The talks will focus on the coastline's natural history and showcase specimens from the museum's collection.

They will join the Norwich Astronomical Society as well as Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) on the day.

Alex Burch, Head of Exhibitions, Learning and Outreach at the Natural History Museum, says: “We are delighted to be supporting First Light Festival. Our scientists will be shining a light on stories and specimens related to the ancient coastline, which we hope will inspire visitors to explore the nature on their doorstep and discover more about Lowestoft's fascinating natural history.”

The First Light Festival will take at midday on June 22.

