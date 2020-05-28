First Light launches banner competition and online workshops

Some of the crowds at the inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019.

Organisers of a 24-hour festival, which was cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, have unveiled a programme of online workshops, activities and a competition to keep connected with people in Lowestoft and audiences elsewhere.

Scenes from the inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft at night in 2019.

The First Light Festival – a 24-hour, multi-arts and science festival – was due to return to Lowestoft’s south beach in June this year following the success of the inaugural event in 2019.

Now working with festival partners, from individual artists and arts collectives to national organisations such as the Natural History Museum, Cefas (Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science), High Tide Theatre, National Youth Theatre and NUA (Norwich University of the Arts), First Light will be running a programme of activities which all link to the themes and values of the festival.

The activities include a banner design competition for all ages and groups inspired by the festival’s imagery and themes which will be displayed around the festival site in 2021.

Entrants may use any medium they wish, from paints and pens to Photoshop or Word for their design.

The First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019 as captured at night.

Genevieve Christie, one of the festival’s directors, said: “It can be words, a drawing or even a 3D design.

“We very much hope that as many people and groups as possible get involved and we can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with!”

The competition launches on June 1 and closes at midnight on June 12.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, June 20, the date when this year’s 24-hour festival would have taken place.

Online community workshops will also take place as local arts practitioners deliver online activities inspired by First Light Festival’s opening parade. These include printing with Lisa Hurcum of Paper-works/Easterly, willow-crafting with Sarah Cannell as well as kite, knitting and puppet-making. Participants will be invited to share their creations on social media.

Genevieve Christie added: “We will also be working to support schools and groups who would have been part of the festival opening parade to take part in the workshops.

“In addition, we will work with our partners to share resources including science talks, films and activity packs relating to their respective programmes at the festival.“

Details of the banner competition, online workshops and partner activities can be found on the festival’s new website which will launch on May 29.