Search

Advanced search

First Light launches banner competition and online workshops

PUBLISHED: 10:48 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 28 May 2020

Some of the crowds at the inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019. Picture: Mick Howes

Some of the crowds at the inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Organisers of a 24-hour festival, which was cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, have unveiled a programme of online workshops, activities and a competition to keep connected with people in Lowestoft and audiences elsewhere.

Scenes from the inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft at night in 2019. Picture: Mick HowesScenes from the inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft at night in 2019. Picture: Mick Howes

The First Light Festival – a 24-hour, multi-arts and science festival – was due to return to Lowestoft’s south beach in June this year following the success of the inaugural event in 2019.

Now working with festival partners, from individual artists and arts collectives to national organisations such as the Natural History Museum, Cefas (Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science), High Tide Theatre, National Youth Theatre and NUA (Norwich University of the Arts), First Light will be running a programme of activities which all link to the themes and values of the festival.

The activities include a banner design competition for all ages and groups inspired by the festival’s imagery and themes which will be displayed around the festival site in 2021.

Entrants may use any medium they wish, from paints and pens to Photoshop or Word for their design.

The First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019 as captured at night. Picture: Mick HowesThe First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019 as captured at night. Picture: Mick Howes

Genevieve Christie, one of the festival’s directors, said: “It can be words, a drawing or even a 3D design.

You may also want to watch:

“We very much hope that as many people and groups as possible get involved and we can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with!”

The competition launches on June 1 and closes at midnight on June 12.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, June 20, the date when this year’s 24-hour festival would have taken place.

Online community workshops will also take place as local arts practitioners deliver online activities inspired by First Light Festival’s opening parade. These include printing with Lisa Hurcum of Paper-works/Easterly, willow-crafting with Sarah Cannell as well as kite, knitting and puppet-making. Participants will be invited to share their creations on social media.

Genevieve Christie added: “We will also be working to support schools and groups who would have been part of the festival opening parade to take part in the workshops.

“In addition, we will work with our partners to share resources including science talks, films and activity packs relating to their respective programmes at the festival.“

Details of the banner competition, online workshops and partner activities can be found on the festival’s new website which will launch on May 29.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Major US Air Force exercise over North Sea

US Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA Wire

Poll: Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers Norfolk & Norwich Hospital 30th April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gastro pub launches ‘no queue’ takeaway fish and chips on a Friday

The fish and chip box supper. Pic: The Pigs

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant
Drive 24