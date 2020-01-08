Search

Advanced search

First of Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains runs from Norwich station

PUBLISHED: 07:57 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 08 January 2020

First of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

First of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Archant

The first of Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains between Norwich and London has made its inaugural journey with passengers.

First of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan GrimmerFirst of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

The 7.40am service from Norwich to Liverpool Street was the first time commuters have got to travel on a new class 745.

Following a number of test trips, the 12-carriage number 745007 train set off on time from Norwich Railway Station this morning.

It is one of a fleet of 10 new Inter City trains from Swiss manufacturer Stadler.

Greater Anglia says the new trains have 752 seats compared to 614 on the train which have been used up to now.

First of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan GrimmerFirst of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

The rail company hired an expert seat designer to make sure the seats were as comfortable as possible, with lumbar support and the maximum padding allowed under new stricter fire regulations.

There are USB and plug points for each pair of seats and a mixture of tables and seatback tables.

Each train also has air conditioning, free wifi and a passenger information screen in each carriage.

Wider automatic push button doors for getting on and off the train are situated in the centre of carriages.

The floor level is lower than on existing trains where the doors are, which, combined with a retractable step to bridge the gap between the train and the platform, makes the train more accessible for people with wheelchairs and buggies.

There is also a café bar area and space for six bicycles.

The rail operator is replacing its existing fleet with 169 new trains.

But there have been problems with signalling, particularly on the Norwich to Sheringham lines, which caused cancellations and delays.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: NDR roundabout accident blackspots

The police and fire service attended 54 crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) since it opened. Picture: Archant

Year-round parking ban at seaside nature haven is nearly here

A year-round ban on parking in Beach Road, Winterton, comes into force on Monday January 13. This picture, taken over Christmas 2019, shows vehicles encroaching on the dunes as visitors flock for a festive walk or to see the seals Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Inquest to open into death of 30-year-old A17 crash victim

Flowers left at the scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Road blocked after driver’s car ends up in ditch

Police were called after a car ended up in a ditch. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists