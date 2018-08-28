First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:04 02 January 2019

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

A glimpse of what Norfolk’s latest Wetherspoons will look like inside has been revealed in new images of the interior design.

The design of the new Wetherspoons pub that will be built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

The two-storey pub and restaurant in a striking curved building next to Diss Mere will begin to take shape some time around March when work begins on construction.

The designs for the building show it featuring a mezzanine level and balcony with windows offering views across the water and a design inspired by ‘reeds and grasses at the Mere’s edge’.

The pub chain said the interior, which shows a central staircase, colourful carpets and threaded ropes, was being specially designed to reflect the heritage of the South Norfolk town.

The interior of the new Wetherspoons pub in Diss is being designed to reflect the linen weaving heritage of the town. Picture: WetherspoonsThe interior of the new Wetherspoons pub in Diss is being designed to reflect the linen weaving heritage of the town. Picture: Wetherspoons

A Wetherspoons spokesman said: “The interior of the pub has been inspired by and designed to reflect the linen weaving heritage of Diss. This combined with more contemporary elements responding to the pub’s Mere-side location, all held within a scheme designed to retain excellent pub values with an open fire, comfy furniture and timber panelling.”

The internal scheme is still going through design development to ensure it met the budgets, he added.

The £2.7m project, in Kings Head Yard, had been scheduled for completion in 2018 but after delays work is finally set to begin this spring for an opening before the end of 2019.

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: WetherspoonsIntitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Plans for the long-awaited development, on land that is currently used as a car park down a short lane off Mere Street, date back to 2012 when landowner Joe Darrell secured planning permission for a restaurant-bar. His family company subsequently agreed a long-term lease for the land to JD Wetherspoon.

The pub chain’s subsequent 2017 plans were approved with conditions including limiting opening hours to between 8am and midnight.

The artist’s impressions show it called The King’s Head, the name of the previous watering hole near the site.

The current King's Head car park next to Diss Mere where work is set to start on a new Wetherspoons pub in March. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Wetherspoons spokesman said although there is not a confirmed date for the company to move onto the site, it should be around February or March, and is likely to open within six months of that date.

He said: “We would expect to recruit up to 60 staff.”

