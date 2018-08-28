Search

Advanced search

Positive response following Fakenham charity’s annual general meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:35 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:35 20 November 2018

First Focus managing co-ordinator April Simnor. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

First Focus managing co-ordinator April Simnor. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Fresh from raising more than £100 for Children in Need, a Fakenham charity welcomed members and the public to its annual general meeting.

First Focus in Fakenham, one of the many local group dependent on the support of volunteers. Picture; Matthew Usher.First Focus in Fakenham, one of the many local group dependent on the support of volunteers. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Gathering at its Oak Street headquarters, First Focus chairman Michael Coates explained how First Focus had progressed during the year, making use of its Lottery grant to continue helping the local community.

He added the charity had expanded by transforming its new premises and gave special thanks to the management team made up of April Simnor, Clarissa Belson and Kira Dawson.

The projects, events and activities that had taken place during the year were also listed, including setting up the community fridge, installation of a new defibrillator, and purchasing a van to assist with the First Focus food outlet facility.

In 2014 the Times ran the Let’s Fight for Fakenham campaign which saw leftover money given to three highly-valued Fakenham charities, including £4,000 to First Focus.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

When is Stir-Up Sunday 2018 and what’s the best Christmas pudding recipe?

Christmas pudding Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast