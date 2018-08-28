Positive response following Fakenham charity’s annual general meeting

First Focus managing co-ordinator April Simnor. Picture: MATTHEW USHER © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Fresh from raising more than £100 for Children in Need, a Fakenham charity welcomed members and the public to its annual general meeting.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First Focus in Fakenham, one of the many local group dependent on the support of volunteers. Picture; Matthew Usher. First Focus in Fakenham, one of the many local group dependent on the support of volunteers. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Gathering at its Oak Street headquarters, First Focus chairman Michael Coates explained how First Focus had progressed during the year, making use of its Lottery grant to continue helping the local community.

He added the charity had expanded by transforming its new premises and gave special thanks to the management team made up of April Simnor, Clarissa Belson and Kira Dawson.

The projects, events and activities that had taken place during the year were also listed, including setting up the community fridge, installation of a new defibrillator, and purchasing a van to assist with the First Focus food outlet facility.

In 2014 the Times ran the Let’s Fight for Fakenham campaign which saw leftover money given to three highly-valued Fakenham charities, including £4,000 to First Focus.