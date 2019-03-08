'A great honour' - Adele makes history as golf club's first female captain

A woman has made history after becoming a golf club's first female club captain in more than 130 years since its founding.

Adele Spindler, 50, said the club "has moved with the times" and it is important to see a "lady take on this important role" and inspire more women to get into the sport.

Mrs Spindler has been a member of Southwold Golf Club, near Lowestoft in Suffolk, for more than 15 years - taking up the game when she first joined the club.

She said: "I think there's always been a male captain and that is just how it has always been.

"It's a tradition and we have broken it this year."

The club manager, Gareth Jones, said: "As a member for 15 years, Adele is playing off a 16 handicap, and has already shown her commitment to the club.

"She has served on numerous committees and been very active in raising funds for the club. She has also caddied and played in Ladies County Competitions and caddied in Gents County Competitions."

Mrs Spindler was previously the 'Ladies Captain' for the 60 members of the club who are women.

She said: "I think there's more men playing than women - and the men's section of the club have the course longer, but I find it a great honour and a privilege to be asked to do this."

Her position will give her more of a chance to get more women into golf, and she has already brought five new female members into the club since being the lady captain.

The club's president said: "This is great news for the club, we are moving with the times.

"We wish Adele a successful year and I'm sure she will be a great asset to our club."

Mrs Spindler said: "I want to promote the club, because anyone of any age or gender can play golf. Here you can do two holes or the whole eighteen. It's good exercise and it's a great social thing as well."

