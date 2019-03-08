'Its something completely new for the town': First ever 'escape room' opens on historic high street

Owner of Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

It is a popular craze sweeping the nation, and the UK's most easterly live escape room is up-and-running.

Prestige Escape Rooms, in Lowestoft, is offering "an exciting interactive escape room experience that you'll never forget!"

Lowestoft's first-ever escape rooms experience has been unveiled in the town's historic High Street.

Just yards away from the ancient Scores, a new venture is set to excite and frustrate - as it has opened in a former butchers and property construction company.

Prestige Escape Rooms is offering "an exciting interactive escape room experience that you'll never forget!"

And owner Francesca Dixon-Grant is delighted to be bringing "something completely new" to the town.

Mrs Dixon-Grant said: "There are a lot of escape rooms set up around the country already so its great to have the UK's most easterly live escape game open on the historic High Street.

"This one is being run by someone who loves to do them as a hobby - so it really is a dream come true."

Mrs Dixon-Grant, 26, first tried the global game craze a couple of years ago.

"My husband Steve and I were on honeymoon in Inverness, Scotland in August 2017 and we had heard about this escape room with a riddle themed around the Loch Ness monster," she said.

"It was so much fun as the rooms can be so exciting and frustrating at the same time - we were soon hooked.

"We were on holiday in Cornwall recently and I said to Steve it would be such a cool job to be a game-master.

"He said 'why not make it your job,' and after looking on the Internet and on the High Street we found this ideal building and haven't looked back."

With the new Prestige Escape Rooms logo on the shopfront, set against the ancient gold writing and architecture of the former butchers, Mrs Dixon-Grant said: "It looks really lovely with the glass set against the gold, showcasing the history of the building.

"When I look up the High Street and speak to all of the really lovely independent business people who are working hard and making a difference, this is something new and exciting for Lowestoft.

"I hope it will be another example of why Lowestoft is a great place for local, independent businesses - with a nice contrast of an exciting new escape room being on an historic high street."

With Lowestoft's first ever escape room now taking bookings, for further details visit www.prestige-escape-rooms.co.uk/

About the Escape Rooms

With those taking part given a time limit of one hour in the room, you have to find the clues and solve the puzzles in order to 'escape'.

Although the contents of the Prestige Escape Rooms at Lowestoft remain "a secret," the first room currently open is entitled Saving Wonderland, with the second room - "under construction" - entitled Enigma.

Mrs Dixon-Grant said: "Escape rooms are an exciting experience and its something completely new for the town.

"You and your teammates will need to be able to think intuitively and have good communication and problem-solving skills.

"Everything else you need to escape is in the room with you. Throughout the game, your game-master will be ready to provide clues if you get stuck.

"You need to have creative thinking and think outside of the box to solve the clues."

The rooms are designed for between two and six players, with the minimum age being 13-years-old.

Anyone aged between 13 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult.