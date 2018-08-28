Search

Free bus travel for current and former service personnel for Remembrance Sunday

PUBLISHED: 17:04 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:04 10 November 2018

The wooden crosses in memorial to Eastern Counties Newspapers staff who died in the two World Wars, to be placed in the Field of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Service personnel wearing their uniforms will be able to travel on First Eastern Counties buses for free during Rememberance Sunday.

Drivers with the bus company who had previously served in the forces are also being encouraged to support the day by wearing their military attire on Sunday.

The offer is open to anyone wearing uniforms of the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Marines, Royal Air Force and any associated cadet force.

Alternatively, commuters can show a current Ministry of Defence issued ID card with their branch of the military stated.

Steve Wickers, managing director for First Eastern Counties said: “This is an important day for many people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in military service.

“I am pleased to be supporting Remembrance Sunday on this 100th anniversary and want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend the events organised across the county.”

Newsletter Sign Up

