Bus passengers face confusion as sinkhole chaos continues

PUBLISHED: 14:39 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 15 December 2019

A lorry stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich on December 5 Picture Serena Bowles.

Bus passengers have told how they were left standing at pick-up points which have been removed as work continues to fix a sinkhole.

Passengers are confused after First Buses rerouted its orange line buses without telling them. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPassengers are confused after First Buses rerouted its orange line buses without telling them. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They have also been dropped at unexpected stops after First Bus was forced to reroute its Orange Line 22/11 services when the hole appeared on Angel Road in Norwich on Thursday, December 5.

The buses, which travel between Old Catton and Bowthorpe, are being diverted via Constitution Hill, missing out several stops in the Catton Grove area.

But passengers are hitting out at the bus company for not providing customers with enough information about the changes, resulting in people standing at bus stops not due to be served until Angel Road reopens.

Steve Morphew, who lives on Catton Grove Road, said he had to tell confused passengers the bus would not be arriving on two separate occasions, and did not understand why signs had not been erected at the affected stops.

He said: "You'd think they would want their passengers to know about the changes so they can use the buses, it's a failure in customer care. Nobody is very happy about it."

Mr Morphew said bus drivers also seem to be confused by the diversion.

He said several elderly passengers were dropped off at a bus stop several metres away from the one they were expecting, despite previous drivers honouring the drop off point.

According to Mr Morphew, the driver told passengers he had not been informed an extra stop had been added.

First Bus has not yet published any details about which stops are affected by the diversion, and a link for more information on its Twitter account opens to an error message.

Mr Morphew said: "The response has been pretty blooming poor. Disabled and elderly people had to walk further than they should have, up an incline too. I don't know whether this is poor communication but we're not very happy."

First Bus have been approached for comment.

Anglian Water, which is in charge of repairing the sinkhole on Angel Road, said its teams were relaying the road surface, and hoped to reopen to traffic by the middle of next week.

