Search

Advanced search

Bus disruptions continue as sinkhole repair continues

PUBLISHED: 16:33 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 13 December 2019

The sinkhole in Angel Road, Norwich, pictured on Tuesday, December 10, five days after it opened up. Picture: Archant

The sinkhole in Angel Road, Norwich, pictured on Tuesday, December 10, five days after it opened up. Picture: Archant

Archant

Bus users will face further disruptions as work to repair a sinkhole on a Norwich road continue.

A sinkhole has opened up in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria TrattlesA sinkhole has opened up in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Trattles

Angel Road remains closed after a hole opened up under a lorry on December 5.

Workmen began repairs the next day but earlier this week Anglia Water engineers said the work could take longer than anticipated.

You may also want to watch:

Today, FirstNorwich said its 21 and 22 services will remain diverted until further notice due to the closure.

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

First had hoped repairs would be completed by yesterday (December 12) so buses could be back to normal today (December 13).

The orange line buses will continue to be diverted via Constitution Hill and Wall Road in both directions.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams have now successfully completed repairs on Angel Road in Norwich. Work to reinstate the damaged road surface will begin on Monday and we estimate the road to be re-opened by the middle of next week.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and we'd like to thank local residents for their continued patience and understanding while we complete this vital work."

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman arrested following earlier crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Caroline Flack charged with assault

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘He is crucial for their game’ – Thwarting Maddison is the mission for City against Foxes

Former Canaries star James Maddison earned his first senior England cap in november Picture: Mike Egerton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists