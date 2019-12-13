Bus disruptions continue as sinkhole repair continues

The sinkhole in Angel Road, Norwich, pictured on Tuesday, December 10, five days after it opened up. Picture: Archant Archant

Bus users will face further disruptions as work to repair a sinkhole on a Norwich road continue.

A sinkhole has opened up in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Trattles A sinkhole has opened up in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Trattles

Angel Road remains closed after a hole opened up under a lorry on December 5.

Workmen began repairs the next day but earlier this week Anglia Water engineers said the work could take longer than anticipated.

Today, FirstNorwich said its 21 and 22 services will remain diverted until further notice due to the closure.

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson. A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

First had hoped repairs would be completed by yesterday (December 12) so buses could be back to normal today (December 13).

The orange line buses will continue to be diverted via Constitution Hill and Wall Road in both directions.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams have now successfully completed repairs on Angel Road in Norwich. Work to reinstate the damaged road surface will begin on Monday and we estimate the road to be re-opened by the middle of next week.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and we'd like to thank local residents for their continued patience and understanding while we complete this vital work."