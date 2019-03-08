Search

Advanced search

Bus service warns of delays after Sundown Festival causes congestion

PUBLISHED: 11:09 31 August 2019

Festival-goers heading to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground this weekend should expect delays after congestion warnings were issued. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Festival-goers heading to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground this weekend should expect delays after congestion warnings were issued. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

Festival-goers heading to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground this weekend should expect delays after congestion warnings were issued.

Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil DidsburySundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Transport provider First Bus has warned of delays to services 23, 23A, 24 and 24A after people travelling to the weekend's event led to a traffic slowdown on the Dereham Road.

In a tweet posted at 9.29am on Saturday, August 31, a First Bus spokesperson said: "Service 23/23A/24/24A update.

"These services may experience delays today due to expected congestion on Dereham road caused by Sundown Festival.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

David Jones, 18, Taylor Cullen, 18, Mark Hawes, 18, arriving for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil DidsburyDavid Jones, 18, Taylor Cullen, 18, Mark Hawes, 18, arriving for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

And services in the centre of Norwich are also facing delays, with the Blue Line affected by congestion.

First Bus shared an update at 9.30am, which said: "Blue Line service update.

"These services may experience delays today due to expected congestion in the Riverside area.

The stages, food vendors and rides set up ready for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe stages, food vendors and rides set up ready for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

And festival attendees can expect a dry and bright start to the day, with some patchy rain later in the afternoon.

The Met Office forecast for the East of England predicted a dry morning with "warm, bright and sunny spells", with some "cloud and patchy light rain [to] will spread east this afternoon".

The region will see a maximum temperature of 27C.

Most Read

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Firefighters battle blazes in city park just minutes apart

Firefighters battled two blazes at city park Chapelfield Gardens just minutes apart. Photo: Antony Kelly

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Reinforcing the protection around the officers who protect us

The maximum sentence for common assault against a police officer was raised from six months to 12 months last year
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists