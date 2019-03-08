Bus service warns of delays after Sundown Festival causes congestion

Festival-goers heading to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground this weekend should expect delays after congestion warnings were issued. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

Festival-goers heading to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground this weekend should expect delays after congestion warnings were issued.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Transport provider First Bus has warned of delays to services 23, 23A, 24 and 24A after people travelling to the weekend's event led to a traffic slowdown on the Dereham Road.

In a tweet posted at 9.29am on Saturday, August 31, a First Bus spokesperson said: "Service 23/23A/24/24A update.

"These services may experience delays today due to expected congestion on Dereham road caused by Sundown Festival.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

David Jones, 18, Taylor Cullen, 18, Mark Hawes, 18, arriving for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury David Jones, 18, Taylor Cullen, 18, Mark Hawes, 18, arriving for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

And services in the centre of Norwich are also facing delays, with the Blue Line affected by congestion.

First Bus shared an update at 9.30am, which said: "Blue Line service update.

"These services may experience delays today due to expected congestion in the Riverside area.

The stages, food vendors and rides set up ready for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury The stages, food vendors and rides set up ready for Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

And festival attendees can expect a dry and bright start to the day, with some patchy rain later in the afternoon.

The Met Office forecast for the East of England predicted a dry morning with "warm, bright and sunny spells", with some "cloud and patchy light rain [to] will spread east this afternoon".

The region will see a maximum temperature of 27C.