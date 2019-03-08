Norwich buses diverted due to road and water works

Passengers travelling via bus in Norwich face diversions over the next few weeks due to road and water works.

Areas affected include Costessey, Cringleford, Drayton, Framingham Earl, Mulbarton, and Hethersett.

Framingham Earl buses are diverted on August 19, due to the closure of St Mary's Road.

Charcoal Line 40/40A buses will go via Long Road, Upgate and Rectory Lane to the church as a one-way loop, before returning along The Street, between 8am and 5pm.

Routes will also be affected in Hethersett, with Green Line daytime and Turquoise Line evening buses diverted for five days from August 19.

Red Line buses in Costessey have been delayed since May 5 until further notice, and Cringleford Pink Line buses will to travel via Round House Way until September.

Service 29 in Drayton will terminate in Taverham from August 5 to August 9, and Purple Line 37/37B buses in Mulbarton will be diverted via until August 9 and again from August 12-16.

- For more information visit First Bus' website.