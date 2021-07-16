News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First Bus says face masks down to personal choice from July 19

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:26 PM July 16, 2021   
Norfolk’s biggest bus operator will recommend passengers continue to wear face coverings from July 19.

First Bus confirmed it would also follow the government guidance but it would be down to personal choice whether people wear masks.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: “Government’s recommendation is to wear face coverings if you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces. 

“We accept that this is our customers’ personal choice and we will encourage everyone to respect their fellow passengers on board our services and follow Government recommendations.” 

Konectbus, which operates services across much of rural Norfolk as well as the Norwich park-and-ride buses, has said it will maintain its existing advice to continue to wear a face covering when travelling.

Sanders Coaches, which runs routes in north Norfolk, said: “There are many vulnerable people for whom our services are a lifeline and we hope that you will help to reduce their anxiety and stress by continuing to wear a face covering whilst travelling with us.”

