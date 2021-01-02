News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Bus crashes into shelter in supermarket car park

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:06 PM January 2, 2021   
 The First Eastern Counties bus which crashed into the bus shelter in the car park of Sainsbury's supermarket o Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, on January 2, 2020.

The First Eastern Counties bus which crashed into the bus shelter in the car park of Sainsbury's supermarket on Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, on January 2, 2020. - Credit: Kiera Davies

Motorists faced delays getting in and out of a busy supermarket car park after a bus crashed into fencing and a bus shelter.

The incident involved a First Eastern Counties single-decker vehicle and took place in the Sainsbury's car park off Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, just before 3.10pm on Saturday, January 2.

Insp Sarah Jope, from Norfolk Police said the bus hit fencing, knocked down the shelter and caused the windscreen of the number 14 Green Line vehicle to shatter.

There were no passengers on board and the driver suffered minor hand injuries and shock.

A First Eastern Counties spokesperson said: "Our vehicle collided at the roundabout. There will be a full investigation into the incident."

No other emergency services were called and the bus recovery team was on scene at around 4.20pm.

An eyewitness said the crash caused "havoc" around the area for motorists.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week
  2. 2 Woman who died after becoming trapped under boat named
  3. 3 Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?
  1. 4 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
  2. 5 Police called to fight in supermarket car park
  3. 6 Armed police called to Norwich street amid concern for safety
  4. 7 More than 20 people fined after NYE rave
  5. 8 Norfolk school pool is being demolished to make space if it needs to expand
  6. 9 Will the Queen retire to Norfolk in 2021?
  7. 10 Body of missing man found in field
Norfolk
Norfolk Constabularly

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vintage tearoom run by mum and daughter to close

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Police seize equipment as New Year's Eve music event flouts Covid...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Emergency service worker 'patronised and humiliated' by Post Office staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Named and shamed: Employers who did not pay staff minimum wage

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon