Bus crashes into shelter in supermarket car park

Published: 5:06 PM January 2, 2021

The First Eastern Counties bus which crashed into the bus shelter in the car park of Sainsbury's supermarket on Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, on January 2, 2020. - Credit: Kiera Davies

Motorists faced delays getting in and out of a busy supermarket car park after a bus crashed into fencing and a bus shelter.

The incident involved a First Eastern Counties single-decker vehicle and took place in the Sainsbury's car park off Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, just before 3.10pm on Saturday, January 2.

Insp Sarah Jope, from Norfolk Police said the bus hit fencing, knocked down the shelter and caused the windscreen of the number 14 Green Line vehicle to shatter.

There were no passengers on board and the driver suffered minor hand injuries and shock.

A First Eastern Counties spokesperson said: "Our vehicle collided at the roundabout. There will be a full investigation into the incident."

No other emergency services were called and the bus recovery team was on scene at around 4.20pm.

An eyewitness said the crash caused "havoc" around the area for motorists.