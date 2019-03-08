Woman describes moment double-decker bus crashed into her front garden

A bus crashed into Katie Gore's front garden after hitting a parked car in Hethersett. Photo: Katie Gore Archant

A woman has described the moment a double-decker bus full of passengers crashed into her front garden.

At around 10pm Sunday, Katie Gore was enjoying a quiet night with her mother and brother at their home on New Road, Hethersett, when she heard a loud crash from outside.

The family ran to investigate and were shocked to discover a double-decker First bus embedded in her hedge, full of worried passengers.

Ms Gore said it appeared the bus had hit a parked car, which had crumpled on impact and been forced into a hedge near the crash site.

She said: "My hedge was partly knocked over and the front bumper of the bus had completely come off and was lying in the road. All the passengers were standing around in shock. Amazingly nobody was hurt."

One woman, whom Ms Gore described as elderly, was visibly shaken and the Hethersett family took her inside for some water and to call a friend for a lift back to Norwich.

The police arrived shortly afterwards and closed the road while they cleared the scene.

Cliff Hussey, operations manager at First Eastern Counties, said: " One of our buses was in collision with a third party vehicle whilst travelling on New Road in Hethersett at the weekend.

"There were no injuries sustained to anyone involved in the incident and we are undertaking an investigation into the cause of the collision."