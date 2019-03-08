Video

Organisers vow to return after success of first Big Norfolk Sausage Bash

Chris Woodget from Walshingham farm shop with their special garlic leaf sausage, at Aylesham's sausage bash. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A day in honour of the county's top bangers attracted thousands of visitors to a north Norfolk market town.

The inaugural Big Norfolk Sausage Bash, held at Aylsham, welcomed visitors and traders from all over the region.

The festival brought together food stalls, demonstrations, local brewers and producers of some of the finest sausages in the county and beyond for one day only. A number of stalls had even sold out before the day had finished.

Jason Gibbons of joint organiser Coxford's Butchers, based in Aylsham, said: "It's gone better than we thought it would be and the day has been absolutely manic.

"Without a doubt, we are planning to return next year."

The festival raised funds for Cancer Research UK, Aylsham Cluster Group, Aylsham Parish Church, Aylsham Scouts, Hospitality Action UK and Mind Norwich.

It was held on Sunday May 12.

