Organisers vow to return after success of first Big Norfolk Sausage Bash

PUBLISHED: 14:50 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 12 May 2019

Chris Woodget from Walshingham farm shop with their special garlic leaf sausage, at Aylesham's sausage bash. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A day in honour of the county's top bangers attracted thousands of visitors to a north Norfolk market town.

Event co-organisers, Johnny Payne, Charlie Hodgson and Jason Gibbons during the butchers demo at Aylesham's Sausage Bash. Picture: Ella WilkinsonEvent co-organisers, Johnny Payne, Charlie Hodgson and Jason Gibbons during the butchers demo at Aylesham's Sausage Bash. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The inaugural Big Norfolk Sausage Bash, held at Aylsham, welcomed visitors and traders from all over the region.

The festival brought together food stalls, demonstrations, local brewers and producers of some of the finest sausages in the county and beyond for one day only. A number of stalls had even sold out before the day had finished.

Jason Gibbons of joint organiser Coxford's Butchers, based in Aylsham, said: "It's gone better than we thought it would be and the day has been absolutely manic.

"Without a doubt, we are planning to return next year."

The festival raised funds for Cancer Research UK, Aylsham Cluster Group, Aylsham Parish Church, Aylsham Scouts, Hospitality Action UK and Mind Norwich.

It was held on Sunday May 12.

Reece Letzer from Coxford's butchers with the competition winning 'warm dog', designed by 6 year old Charlie Turner from Bure Valley School.Reece Letzer from Coxford's butchers with the competition winning 'warm dog', designed by 6 year old Charlie Turner from Bure Valley School.

From left to right: Sam Bagge, Jason Gibbons and Johnny Payne, co-organisers of the Big Norfolk Sausgae Bash in Aylesham. Picture: Ella WilkinsonFrom left to right: Sam Bagge, Jason Gibbons and Johnny Payne, co-organisers of the Big Norfolk Sausgae Bash in Aylesham. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Coxford's award winning pork sausage, at the Aylesham's Big Norfolk Sausage Bash. Picture: Ella WilkinsonCoxford's award winning pork sausage, at the Aylesham's Big Norfolk Sausage Bash. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

