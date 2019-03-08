First aid given to smoke inhalation victim after kitchen fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a kitchen fire at 2.20pm on Thursday, September 26, on Brick Kiln Road.

The fire was extinguished before the arrival of crews from North Walsham, Stalham and Aylsham.

First aid was administered to one casualty suffering smoke inhalation and smoke was ventilated from the property.

The police and ambulance service were also in attendance at the scene.