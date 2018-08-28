Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firms needed for £350,000 revamp of Norfolk church

PUBLISHED: 13:17 21 January 2019

St Mary the Less Church on Bury Road, Thetford, which is due to have a £350,000 revamp. Picture: Conor Matchett

St Mary the Less Church on Bury Road, Thetford, which is due to have a £350,000 revamp. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

A £350,000 revamp of a Norfolk church tower has reached the next step after architects began the process of finding builders to take on the job.

St Mary the Less Church in Thetford has suffered from disrepair and neglect after years of being passed from owner to owner, but has recently been surrounded in scaffolding to protect it from the elements.

The project is partly funded by a grant from Historic England and will see significant masonry and stonework repairs alongside the reinstatement of the rood of the tower.

The tender notice states the tower will be repaired using traditional construction techniques and materials.

The building has been derelict since 2004, but was bought in 2015 by Jenny Freeman who at the time planned to transform the building into flats.

The church is Grade II* listed and is on Historic England’s Buildings at Risk list.

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘It could all have gone horribly wrong and I could’ve died’ - motorcyclist admits doing 110mph on A47

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

Photo of Hemsby taken from a drone on January 19, 2018.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists