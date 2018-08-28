Firms needed for £350,000 revamp of Norfolk church

St Mary the Less Church on Bury Road, Thetford, which is due to have a £350,000 revamp. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

A £350,000 revamp of a Norfolk church tower has reached the next step after architects began the process of finding builders to take on the job.

St Mary the Less Church in Thetford has suffered from disrepair and neglect after years of being passed from owner to owner, but has recently been surrounded in scaffolding to protect it from the elements.

The project is partly funded by a grant from Historic England and will see significant masonry and stonework repairs alongside the reinstatement of the rood of the tower.

The tender notice states the tower will be repaired using traditional construction techniques and materials.

The building has been derelict since 2004, but was bought in 2015 by Jenny Freeman who at the time planned to transform the building into flats.

The church is Grade II* listed and is on Historic England’s Buildings at Risk list.