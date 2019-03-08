Search for firm to build much needed Third Crossing gets under way

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council Archant

A comprehensive search is under way as the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft takes another significant step forward.

It comes as a report following the public examination is assessed by the Secretary of State for Transport, whose decision on whether to grant consent to build the bridge is expected by December.

A similar, comprehensive tender process took place last year, when BAM Nuttall was awarded the contract to finalise the design of the crossing (Stage one).

Now the project has moved onto Stage two, with a tender process starting on October 14 to award the contract to a firm for constructing the bridge.

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "It is my responsibility as leader of the council, to ensure that we get the best possible value for the Suffolk taxpayer.

"We will achieve this by completing the comprehensive tender process.

"When we asked the people of Lowestoft about the Lake Lothing Third Crossing, 96 per cent of those consulted said they thought there was a need for a new bridge.

"The people of Lowestoft want the new bridge, but some still doubt that it will happen.

"I look forward to reviewing the applications to build this bridge, which will make an incredible difference to Lowestoft and the eastern region."

The bridge is planned to open in 2022.