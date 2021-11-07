Back with a bang! Visitor's delight as firework displays return to Norfolk

Fawkes in the Walks firework display over the Red Mount Chapel - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Thousands of people have wrapped up warm and headed out to watch spectacular firework displays across the county.

Bonfire night saw families turn out in their droves in the likes of King's Lynn, Hunstanton, Dereham and Norwich at the weekend.

For many organisers, it was the first year back after being forced to cancel events because of Covid.

Families waiting for the bonfire to be lit at Fawkes in the Walks - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

But that didn't mean the teams at venues were any less vigilant about making sure visitors were safe.

Fawkes in the Walks is one of the key events in the borough council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk's calendar.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage at the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, said: “We started putting this event on over a decade ago to reduce the amount of impromptu firework displays and to have a positive impact to any injuries that may occur from private events.

Families enjoying Fawkes in the Walks - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

“It was a fantastic evening with thousands of people attending, including lots of young families. The weather was perfect – dry, clear and still.

He went on: “Extensive planning has been carried out for this event. We encouraged members of the public to take a lateral flow test before attending, arrive early and give plenty of space to other spectators. I was reassured to see people doing this.

A youngster watching the bonfire - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

"We also extended the entertainment after the display to stagger the time the public left the park."

He added: “The last 18 months have been challenging for not only our communities but for many great local charities, as fundraising has been affected at a time when demand has increased for many residents.

The bonfire was lit by the mayor of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, Harry Humphrey and his wife Brenda - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

"I’m pleased that the borough council can help these excellent events and the great west Norfolk charities that they support.”

And further afield in Downham Market, organisers from the Round Table came back with a bang.

Fawkes in the Walks firework display over the Red Mount Chapel - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Ryan Rix said: "We held our 2019 display at the new venue of Stradsett Hall and are keen to cement on that successful event."

Wes Attwell, chairman of Hunstanton and District Round Table 615, added: “We were grateful for all of the support we got which allowed us to put on the best show ever."

Fawkes in the Walks firework display over the Red Mount Chapel - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Fawkes in the Walks firework display over the Red Mount Chapel - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Fawkes in the Walks firework display over the Red Mount Chapel - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography



