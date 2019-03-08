Six of the best places for fireworks in west Norfolk in 2019

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

These sparkling events will be sure to make bonfire night go off with a bang.

1. Fawkes in the Walks

Where: The Walks, King's Lynn

When: 6pm, November 1

Cost: Free

Thousands are set to gather at the Walks for west Norfolk's biggest fireworks display.

A traditional bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm before the fireworks display takes to the sky at 8pm, there will also be stalls and funfair rides throughout the evening.

2. Hunstanton Bonfire Night

Where: Hunstanton Clifftop Car Park PE36 6EL

When: 5pm, November 2

Cost: £7 adults, £3 under-16s and over-65s

Hunstanton Bonfire Night promises a laser and music show to support its fireworks display and traditional bonfire.

The will also feature a performance from Rock Choir, live DJs and a funfair.

3. Downham Fireworks

Where: Stradsett Hall and Country Park, Downham Market PE33 9HA

When: 5pm, November 2

Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children

Downham Fireworks claims to be the biggest volunteer run fireworks display in East Anglia with all money raised going to charity and next year's event.

Local butchers and bakers have supplied a wide range of tasty treats to be enjoyed by spectators while fireworks whizz over their heads.

There will also be a funfair with dodgems, a big wheel and rides for smaller children.

4. North Wootton Scout and Guide's Bonfire and Fireworks

Where: The Scout and Guide Hut, North Wooton PE30 3QH

When: 6pm, November 5

Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children, £12.00 family (up to 2 adults and up to 2 children)

Alongside the fireworks begin at 7:30pm, and there will be a selection of games including a very popular raffle.

Hot dogs, burgers and cakes will be available to visitors for £2.50 each.

5. The Angel Fireworks and Bonfire

Where: The Angel at Watlington PE33 0HA

When: 6pm, November 5

Cost: Free

To compliment its firework display, the pub will be having music outside along with a BBQ.

6. Ely Fireworks

Where: Cherry Hill Park, Ely CB7 4BE

When: 5:30pm, November 2

Cost: £6 adults, £4 children

The bonfire and fireworks will start at 6:30 in view of the historic Ely Castle Mound.