Search

Advanced search

Six of the best places for fireworks in west Norfolk in 2019

PUBLISHED: 13:46 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 21 October 2019

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

These sparkling events will be sure to make bonfire night go off with a bang.

1. Fawkes in the Walks

Where: The Walks, King's Lynn

When: 6pm, November 1

Cost: Free

Thousands are set to gather at the Walks for west Norfolk's biggest fireworks display.

A traditional bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm before the fireworks display takes to the sky at 8pm, there will also be stalls and funfair rides throughout the evening.

2. Hunstanton Bonfire Night

Where: Hunstanton Clifftop Car Park PE36 6EL

When: 5pm, November 2

Cost: £7 adults, £3 under-16s and over-65s

Hunstanton Bonfire Night promises a laser and music show to support its fireworks display and traditional bonfire.

The will also feature a performance from Rock Choir, live DJs and a funfair.

3. Downham Fireworks

Where: Stradsett Hall and Country Park, Downham Market PE33 9HA

When: 5pm, November 2

Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children

You may also want to watch:

Downham Fireworks claims to be the biggest volunteer run fireworks display in East Anglia with all money raised going to charity and next year's event.

Local butchers and bakers have supplied a wide range of tasty treats to be enjoyed by spectators while fireworks whizz over their heads.

There will also be a funfair with dodgems, a big wheel and rides for smaller children.

4. North Wootton Scout and Guide's Bonfire and Fireworks

Where: The Scout and Guide Hut, North Wooton PE30 3QH

When: 6pm, November 5

Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children, £12.00 family (up to 2 adults and up to 2 children)

Alongside the fireworks begin at 7:30pm, and there will be a selection of games including a very popular raffle.

Hot dogs, burgers and cakes will be available to visitors for £2.50 each.

5. The Angel Fireworks and Bonfire

Where: The Angel at Watlington PE33 0HA

When: 6pm, November 5

Cost: Free

To compliment its firework display, the pub will be having music outside along with a BBQ.

6. Ely Fireworks

Where: Cherry Hill Park, Ely CB7 4BE

When: 5:30pm, November 2

Cost: £6 adults, £4 children

The bonfire and fireworks will start at 6:30 in view of the historic Ely Castle Mound.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Vegan cafe, hotel and gym plans for derelict Lowestoft hotel

Royal Court Hotel in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Police warning after spate of car break-ins

Police have issued a warning atfter a number of car break-ins. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists