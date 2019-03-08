Six of the best places for fireworks in west Norfolk in 2019
PUBLISHED: 13:46 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 21 October 2019
Archant 2017
These sparkling events will be sure to make bonfire night go off with a bang.
1. Fawkes in the Walks
Where: The Walks, King's Lynn
When: 6pm, November 1
Cost: Free
Thousands are set to gather at the Walks for west Norfolk's biggest fireworks display.
A traditional bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm before the fireworks display takes to the sky at 8pm, there will also be stalls and funfair rides throughout the evening.
2. Hunstanton Bonfire Night
Where: Hunstanton Clifftop Car Park PE36 6EL
When: 5pm, November 2
Cost: £7 adults, £3 under-16s and over-65s
Hunstanton Bonfire Night promises a laser and music show to support its fireworks display and traditional bonfire.
The will also feature a performance from Rock Choir, live DJs and a funfair.
3. Downham Fireworks
Where: Stradsett Hall and Country Park, Downham Market PE33 9HA
When: 5pm, November 2
Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children
Downham Fireworks claims to be the biggest volunteer run fireworks display in East Anglia with all money raised going to charity and next year's event.
Local butchers and bakers have supplied a wide range of tasty treats to be enjoyed by spectators while fireworks whizz over their heads.
There will also be a funfair with dodgems, a big wheel and rides for smaller children.
4. North Wootton Scout and Guide's Bonfire and Fireworks
Where: The Scout and Guide Hut, North Wooton PE30 3QH
When: 6pm, November 5
Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children, £12.00 family (up to 2 adults and up to 2 children)
Alongside the fireworks begin at 7:30pm, and there will be a selection of games including a very popular raffle.
Hot dogs, burgers and cakes will be available to visitors for £2.50 each.
5. The Angel Fireworks and Bonfire
Where: The Angel at Watlington PE33 0HA
When: 6pm, November 5
Cost: Free
To compliment its firework display, the pub will be having music outside along with a BBQ.
6. Ely Fireworks
Where: Cherry Hill Park, Ely CB7 4BE
When: 5:30pm, November 2
Cost: £6 adults, £4 children
The bonfire and fireworks will start at 6:30 in view of the historic Ely Castle Mound.