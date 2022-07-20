Land scorched and homes destroyed: How flames spread across Norfolk

Video

There are devastating scenes across Norfolk today after fires ravaged land and homes during the hottest day ever recorded in the county.

Fields have been left scorched and homes destroyed after multiple fires spread rapidly on Tuesday (July 19).

In parts of Norfolk, temperatures rose to nearly 40C and fire crews from across the county were stretched to the limit.

The service received close to 100 call-outs throughout the day and into the early hours of Wednesday (July 20) and a major incident was declared.

Speaking this morning, Greg Preston, head of fire prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, thanked crews for their efforts in extremely challenging conditions.

He said: "It was an extraordinarily busy couple of days as we were predicting.

"There was a huge amount of incidents and really large incidents which stretched our crews but they performed fantastically with the support of other colleagues from the emergency services.

"We had a number of significant fires around the county, where field fires or wildfire spread to properties.

"A number of properties have been lost but crews have done really well to stop it spreading to more."

This is how the day unfolded in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Castle Rising

Two appliances, a misting unit and a water carrier attended the incident in Old Hillington Road - Credit: Submitted

The first major call-out was at 10am with reports of a large field fire near Castle Rising in west Norfolk.

Two appliances, a misting unit and a water carrier attended the incident in Old Hillington Road.

The A148 between Hillington and North Lynn was closed to traffic as crews tackled the blaze.

The stop message was received at 4:53pm.

Snettisham Coastal Park

A deer escaping the blaze in Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Large flames and thick smoke could be seen from a distance after a blaze started at Snettisham Coastal Park.

Crews were called just after 11.30am to reports of a fire in the open in Beach Road.

Appliances from Dereham, Kings Lynn, Outwell, Swaffham, Thetford, West Walton, Methwold and Sandringham attended the scene.

Speaking during the incident, Dominic Buscall, Wild Ken Hill manager, said that a lot of wildlife has been lost.

The stop message was received at 5.21pm.

Barton Turf

Firefighters battled a field fire in Barton Turf - Credit: Simon Ciappara

Emergency services received another call at 11.47am with reports of a fire in the open at Barton Turf.

Six appliances from Stalham, Wroxham, Martham, Acle, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth had arrived at the scene in Smallburgh Road by 12pm.

The stop message was received at 2.31pm.

Ashmanhaugh

A field fire spread to a nearby properties in Ashmanhaugh - Credit: David Rose

Two homes were destroyed by a blaze in Ashmanhaugh after a field fire spread to nearby properties.

It was reported at 12.28pm and saw dozens of firefighters try to save homes in School Road.

Appliances from Earlham, Carrow, Aylsham, Gorleston, Sprowston, Hethersett, Great Yarmouth, Wells, Hingham, Earlham and Wroxham attended the scene.

Incident commander Stefan Rider, eastern district manager for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were called to quite a severe fire in this field and unfortunately by the time we arrived it had unfortunately spread into the properties.

"It is two houses. We are still working on what we can save and it will be a while before we can go inside and do a full inspection."

Crews remain at the scene today as they dampen down.

Poringland

A field fire destroyed a property in Poringland - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Two homes were "gutted" by a fire that spread from a nearby field in Poringland.

The fire service received a 999 call at 2.15pm to reports of a blaze in the open in Glenn Road.

Appliances from Loddon, Attleborough, Wymondham, Harleston, Gorleston, Martham, Sprowston, Wroxham and the water carrier from Fakenham were at the scene.

Three properties are believed to have caught fire and people living nearby were evacuated from their homes.

At the scene, a spokesman for the police and fire service said two homes had been "gutted" by the blaze.

The stop message was received at 8.09am on Wednesday.

One appliance remains at the scene to monitor the area for hot spots.

Hopton

A field fire in Hopton closed part of the A47 - Credit: Trevor Fuller Photography

A large crop field fire closed part of the A47 on the Norfolk border.

Calls came in with reports of a field fire in Coast Road, Hopton, at 3pm.

The blaze covered two hectares of land with crops and bales alight.

Five fire crews were at the scene, including one from Lowestoft North, three from Lowestoft South and one from Wroxham.

Plumes of smoke could be seen blowing into the busy carriageway.

Part of the A47 and Coast Road were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Norfolk Constabulary also urged nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

The A47 was reopened at about 7pm.

Brancaster Staithe

A firefighter dampens down a round a charred hedgerow in Brancaster - Credit: Chris Bishop

Firefighters received reports of a blaze in Brancaster Staithe at about 4.50pm, with at least five engines called to the scene.

It started on a field near the White Horse pub in the village, just off the A146 on the south side of the road.

Appliances from King’s Lynn, West Walton, Wells, Downham Market, Outwell, Mundesley, Dereham, Stalham, Heacham, Massingham, Terrington and Sheringham, as well as misting units and aerial ladder platforms from Great Yarmouth and a water carrier from Fakenham, were all called to the scene.

The field fire spread to multiple homes, with seven properties believed to have been affected.

The stop message came in at 11.30pm

Fire crews remain at the scene as they dampen down hot spots.

Ashill

Homes were destroyed as a fire ripped through Ashill during the heatwave - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Gardens and homes were engulfed by flames as scorching temperatures wreaked havoc in Ashill, near Watton.

Crews were initially called to the fire in a field behind The Oaks at 5.05pm.

About 15 appliances were sent to the scene, but the blaze quickly spread to The Green in the village centre.

A number of families had to be evacuated as multiple homes caught alight.

Crews from across Norfolk were called in to help to tackle the blaze including from Wymondham, Dereham, Long Stratton, Diss, King's Lynn, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Hethersett, Hingham, Attleborough, North Walsham, Sheringham, Watton, Earlham and Methwold.

On Wednesday (July 20) morning, an aerial ladder platform and a support pump remained at the scene dampening down.

A fire service spokesman said some homes had been lost, with confirmation on the total number not yet known.