Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

06 February, 2019 - 12:27
Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

A grieving grandson has spoken of the “lost years” for his family after his grandfather died in a crash when he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Stefan Rider, station manager at Carrow fire station in Norwich, said they were looking forward to “a few more years” with much-loved 89-year-old Ivan Overland.

But a Norwich inquest heard Mr Overland, a retired factory worker, was not belted up when the van he was driving crashed into a brick wall in Basin Road, Outwell, Wisbech at 5.30pm on Monday July 30 2018.

And his grandson Mr Rider said: “He could have had minor injuries and recovered in hospital but because he wasn’t wearing his seat belt we won’t get those extra years.”

The inquest heard Mr Overland had been driving a grey Renault Kangoo van back from the town centre after buying a lottery ticket and collecting his pension.

He came round a left-hand bend, over-steering onto the other side of the road and clipping a Range Rover travelling towards him.

It is believed he accelerated before crashing into a wall.

Because Mr Overland was not wearing his seatbelt the inquest at Norfolk Coroners’ Court heard that a star-shaped crack was left in the windscreen above the steering wheel. The air bags had not deployed. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn, where he died the next day.

Linda Rider, Mr Overland’s daughter, told the inquest in a statement that he liked to keep active and she visited him regularly.

When going out she would normally drive. She said at times she would have to remind her father to put his seat belt on but believed this was because he was a passenger.

Steven Handcock was driving the Range Rover that Mr Overland’s van clipped. He said he was forced onto the verge and when Mr Overland drove past he had a “vacant” expression on his face.

The cause of death given by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake was multiple injuries caused by a road traffic collision combined with natural causes.

Mr Rider, 46, said: “He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

“But he was very frail and we knew as a family that we would only have been able to spend time with him for a few more years - but because he wasn’t wearing his seat belt we won’t have those.”

