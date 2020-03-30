Firefighters respond to help those in need

Firefighters from across Suffolk carried out visits to almost 700 people over the weekend during “essential” welfare checks.

Our crew are out in the #Lowestoft area today checking on vulnerable members of our community. Across the county @suffolkfire crews are ensuring that 240 people are OK and have essential supplies. #COVID19 @mark_hardingham pic.twitter.com/mKmvxZ9bUm — North Lowestoft Fire Station (@NthLowestoft16) March 28, 2020

With the government having contacted 1.5 million of the most vulnerable residents in the UK last week, instructing them to self-isolate and remain indoors for three months, Suffolk’s multi-agency tactical co-ordinating group is overseeing the response.

On Saturday and Sunday fire crews from stations across Suffolk – including firefighters from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations – were knocking on the doors of homes across the county to carry out essential welfare checks and gather relevant information about any urgent need for food or other supplies.

In total 240 people were contacted on Saturday, with 450 people contacted on Sunday.

A county council spokesman said: “The information being gathered by our firefighters is being recorded and will be used to support these people throughout the coming weeks.

“Of the weekend visits – 28 people were identified as at high risk and food packages have been arranged and provided on Sunday.

“A further 156 people were identified as medium risk and food will be delivered in the next few days.”