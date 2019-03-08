Video

Firefighters tackle out of control bonfire which blocked Norwich road

Fire fighters at the houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Firefighters battled a large fire close to County Hall, which blocked off a busy road to football traffic.

The fire, which started at around 5pm on Saturday, was on Barrett Road, near the junction with Long John Hill.

It saw a bonfire become out of control and engulf fencing before spreading to a home on the road.

Police closed to road from the Long John Hill junction eastbound towards County Hall and have advised motorists to avoid Barrett Road altogether.

The road has since reopened.

Four teams of firefighters tackled the blaze from Earlham, Sprowston, Wroxham and Carrow.

A Norfolk Constabulary inspector said the fire was large, but accidental, and firefighters were expected to be on scene for approximately three hours.

No-one was injured in the blaze.

The inspector advised football traffic heading to Norwich City's game with Blackburn Rovers who park at County Hall to seek an alternative route and avoid Barrett Road completely.

He said: “Football traffic who are wanting to access County Hall on Martineau Lane should do so via the A146, off the A47.”

An eye witness said: “There isn't a great deal of smoke but traffic is starting to build because of the football and is backed up onto City Road, near the Rose pub.”

