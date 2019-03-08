Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Firefighters tackle out of control bonfire which blocked Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 18:45 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:37 27 April 2019

Fire fighters at the houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire fighters at the houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Firefighters battled a large fire close to County Hall, which blocked off a busy road to football traffic.

Fire fighters at the houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFire fighters at the houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The fire, which started at around 5pm on Saturday, was on Barrett Road, near the junction with Long John Hill.

It saw a bonfire become out of control and engulf fencing before spreading to a home on the road.

Police closed to road from the Long John Hill junction eastbound towards County Hall and have advised motorists to avoid Barrett Road altogether.

The road has since reopened.

The houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four teams of firefighters tackled the blaze from Earlham, Sprowston, Wroxham and Carrow.

A Norfolk Constabulary inspector said the fire was large, but accidental, and firefighters were expected to be on scene for approximately three hours.

No-one was injured in the blaze.

The inspector advised football traffic heading to Norwich City's game with Blackburn Rovers who park at County Hall to seek an alternative route and avoid Barrett Road completely.

Fire engines at Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of some of the houses. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFire engines at Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of some of the houses. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: “Football traffic who are wanting to access County Hall on Martineau Lane should do so via the A146, off the A47.”

An eye witness said: “There isn't a great deal of smoke but traffic is starting to build because of the football and is backed up onto City Road, near the Rose pub.”

• You can check our live traffic map here.

Most Read

Speed limit zone in Norfolk town could be extended as 5,000 homes built

The limit limit in Norwich Road could be extended. Picture: Google

Revealed: Two nearby Norwich pubs could become homes as bids lodged

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Emergency services called after woman injured in crash

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Watton Road in Hingham. Photo: Submitted

Fire service drone called to help police following crash on A47

File picture of Norfolk Fire Service drone. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackle out of control bonfire which blocked Norwich road

Fire fighters at the houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Speed limit zone in Norfolk town could be extended as 5,000 homes built

The limit limit in Norwich Road could be extended. Picture: Google

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Blackburn – Canaries bid for Premier League point

Follow our live matchday coverage as Norwich City aim to seal their Premier League deal with at least Championship point from Blackburn Rovers' visit to Carrow Road.

Pukki power claims Player of the Season glory after Norwich City fan vote

Teemu Pukki has been named Norwich City Player of the Season for 2018-19 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Blades take Championship title race to final day ahead of City’s crucial clash with Blackburn

Sheffield United's Scott Hogan (centre right) scores his side's first goal during a 2-0 win over Ipswich at Bramall Lane Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Firefighters tackle out of control bonfire which blocked Norwich road

Fire fighters at the houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists