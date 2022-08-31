News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Field fire breaks out off Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:03 PM August 31, 2022
Updated: 11:22 PM August 31, 2022
A fire broke out off the Acle Straight

A fire broke out off the Acle Straight - Credit: Kieran Alzate

Firefighters battled a field fire off the A47 Acle Straight.

Crews were called to the incident along the road towards Great Yarmouth just after 10pm on Wednesday (August 31) night.

The blaze is believed to have caused some traffic along the Acle Straight, but a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman could not confirm whether the road had been closed.

Two fire engines from Gorleston and an appliance each from Acle and Great Yarmouth attended the incident.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by using hose reel and main jets and the scene has since been made safe.

