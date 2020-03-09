Dozens of firefighters spend night tackling 'significant' blaze in village warehouse

Firefighters have been tackling a "significant" blaze in a warehouse in Narborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Dozens of firefighters have spent the night tackling a "significant" blaze in a warehouse in the west of the county.

At around 1.15am on Monday morning crews were alerted to a large fire at a warehouse containing building materials on Swaffham Road in Narborough, near Swaffham.

At the fire's peak, eight crews were fighting the flames, with engines from Swaffham, King's Lynn and Sandringham among those attending.

The fire prompted Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to issue a warning advising neighbours to keep their doors and windows close to prevent smoke inhalation and any damage to homes.

A fire service spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a significant fire at a commercial premises in Narborough. Local residents are requested to keep windows closed and remain clear of the area."

The firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze and as of 6.30am one crew remained on the scene dampening down the warehouse.