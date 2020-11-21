Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackling blaze at derelict former school

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 21 November 2020

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

Four fire crews are battling a blaze at a derelict former school on the edge of Norwich.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the former Langley Preparatory School site at Beech Hill off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Crews from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett are all in attendance, with a drone also being used to provide an overview of the site.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that the call came in at 3.03pm and that the building’s dereliction had meant parts of the building were inaccessible to the crews, who are fighting the blaze from outside.

The 19th century school building has been vacant since 2010, when the school moved to Thorpe House before merging with Taverham Hall School six years later.

In 2018, it was subject to a suspected arson attack, which saw fire tear through the site. However, police closed an investigation into the incident without any charges made.

In the aftermath of the blaze, a spokesman for Thorpe St Andrew Town Council said the incident was “entirely foreseeable”, with ongoing concern about the vacant site.

The cause of the latest blaze is not clear, with firefighters still battling to tackle it, with crews still on scene as of 4.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large police presence in village

A

Solar farm capable of powering 14,000 homes could be built between villages

Ewes and lambs grazing between solar panels at the Nova Scotia Solar Farm near Caister. Picture: James Bass

MATCHDAY LIVE: Clash of the in-form sides as Norwich take on Boro

Norwich City are in action at Middlesbrough this afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Are supermarkets doing enough to monitor customer numbers and stop the spread of coronavirus?

Supermarkets Sainsbury's, Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose and East of England Co-Op. Picture: Lauren De Boise/Victoria Pertusa/Sarah Ravencroft/Google Streetview

Inquest opens into death of Norfolk digger driver

The inquest into Mr Dale's death was opened at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich Picture: Simon Parkin