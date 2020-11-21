Firefighters tackling blaze at derelict former school

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew.

Four fire crews are battling a blaze at a derelict former school on the edge of Norwich.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the former Langley Preparatory School site at Beech Hill off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Crews from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett are all in attendance, with a drone also being used to provide an overview of the site.

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that the call came in at 3.03pm and that the building’s dereliction had meant parts of the building were inaccessible to the crews, who are fighting the blaze from outside.

The 19th century school building has been vacant since 2010, when the school moved to Thorpe House before merging with Taverham Hall School six years later.

In 2018, it was subject to a suspected arson attack, which saw fire tear through the site. However, police closed an investigation into the incident without any charges made.

In the aftermath of the blaze, a spokesman for Thorpe St Andrew Town Council said the incident was “entirely foreseeable”, with ongoing concern about the vacant site.

The cause of the latest blaze is not clear, with firefighters still battling to tackle it, with crews still on scene as of 4.30pm.