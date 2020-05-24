Search

Crews called to house fire in Norwich in early hours of morning

PUBLISHED: 06:48 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 06:48 24 May 2020

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Norwich overnight.

Appliances from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham attended reports of a domestic building fire on Berners Close, off Shorncliffe Avenue, at just before 12.50am today (Sunday, May 24).

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile, appliances from Earlham and Carrow attended reports of a building fire on Bellamy Way, Poringland at 2.10am today (Sunday, May 24).

However, this turned out to be a false alarm.

It was one of a number of false alarms crews were called out to last night, others included Church Road, Burgh Castle shortly before 10.25pm yesterday, The Common, Dunston, just before 10.10pm yesterday and St Peters Walk, Hockwold cum Wilton, near Thetford at just after 9.50pm.

