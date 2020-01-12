Search

Fire crews called out to burning vehicle on NDR at Old Catton

PUBLISHED: 22:24 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:24 12 January 2020

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Firefighters attended a car fire on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Appliances from Sprowston and Earlham attended a vehicle fire on the A1270 on the NDR near to Old Catton at just after 9pm on Sunday (January 12).

Crews in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish.

Meanwhile yesterday (Saturday, January 11), firefighters were called out to a couple of vehicle fires in the county.

A crew from Great Yarmouth was called out to a vehicle on fire in Butt Lane, Burgh Castle at just before 1.30pm on Saturday (January 11) and used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish.

While, just before 1pm on Saturday appliances from Mundesley and Aylsham were called to a vehicle on fire on Bank Loke, North Walsham.

Again, breathing apparatus and hose reels were used to tackle the fire.

