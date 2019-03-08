Early morning vehicle blaze tackled by fire crew

Firefighters quickly tackled an early morning vehicle blaze.

A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were called out at 6.26am on Sunday, June 9 following reports of a vehicle fire in Ormesby Saint Margaret.

The attended the scene of the blaze on Spruce Avenue, Ormesby Saint Margaret and soon had the incident under control.

A brigade spokesman said: "A crew from Great Yarmouth attended a vehicle fire on Spruce Avenue, Ormesby Saint Margaret.

"They used hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the fire."